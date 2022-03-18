Souther Rail trains are no longer affected between Littlehampton and Ford after a points failure disrupted services yesterday.

Gatwick Express services are said to resume on Sunday, April 3 whilst Southern Rail continue to prioritise its Southern services.

Sussex traffic and travel

On the roads, a road is partially blocked and there is heavy traffic due to stalled vehicle on the A27 eastbound before A2038 King George Vi Avenue, the Hove turn off.

There is heavy traffic on the A272 Cowfold Road eastbound at Buck Barn crossroads.

There are reports of a partially blocked road due to stalled vehicle on the A24 London Road both ways at A283 Washington Roundabout. Traffic is said to be coping well.

There is heavy traffic on the A259 Worthing Road eastbound at Highdown Drive in Littlehampton.

More heavy traffic has been reported on the A27 Chichester bypass at the Stockbridge roundabout and at the A259 Bognor Bridge roundabout.