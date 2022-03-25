Your morning Sussex travel update for Friday, March 25.

Stagecoach South East has announced that some services will be cancelled in Hastings today due to staff shortages.

Visit Stagecoach South East’s Twitter profile here to stay up-to-date.

Stagecoach South also announced on Twitter: “Due to staff shortages, the 700 service from Chichester bus station leaving at 11.52 and 18:42 for Littlehampton will not be running.

Sussex travel.

“This will include the return trips at 12.55 and 19.34. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

Brighton and Hove Buses has announced there may be delays to the BH12, BH12A and BH12X services after a crash near Friston. Find out more here.

A22 near Chiddingly – AA Traffic News is reporting heavy traffic on the A22 Whitesmiths around Broomham Lane. There are temporary lights in place for electricity works.

A259 Seaford – there is heavy traffic on A259 Sutton Road around the Texaco Petrol Station due to temporary lights and roadworks.

A27 Chichester – traffic is busy but moving on the A27 Chichester By-Pass Eastbound between the B2145 Whyke Road (Whyke Roundabout) and the A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout).

A27 Worthing – there is the usual heavy traffic on both ways on the A27 around Sompting Road.

A22 Felbridge – traffic is heavy on the A22 London Road around the BP Petrol Station. Temporary lights have been set up for telecom works.