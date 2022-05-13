B2191 Eastbourne –temporary traffic signals are in place due to telecoms work on the B2191 Willingdon Drove near A22 Highfield Link (Shinewater roundabout).

Battle – there are temporary traffic signals on Marley Lane due to telecoms work near Meadow Bank.

A259 Eastbourne – there is gas main work with temporary traffic signals on Summerdown Road at A259 Church Street.

Sussex travel

A283 Steyning – there are temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on the A283 Steyning By Pass between Horsham Road and Clays Hill.

Storrington – temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Fryern Road at Merryfield Road.

Horsham – B2237. Temporary traffic signals because of drainage works on Worthing Road near Horsham Football Club.

A264 Broadbridge Heath – temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on the A264 Five Oaks Road.