Sussex travel: Here is your morning travel update for Friday, May 13

By Lawrence Smith
Friday, 13th May 2022, 7:33 am
Updated Friday, 13th May 2022, 7:38 am

B2191 Eastbourne –temporary traffic signals are in place due to telecoms work on the B2191 Willingdon Drove near A22 Highfield Link (Shinewater roundabout).

Battle – there are temporary traffic signals on Marley Lane due to telecoms work near Meadow Bank.

A259 Eastbourne – there is gas main work with temporary traffic signals on Summerdown Road at A259 Church Street.

Sussex travel

A283 Steyning – there are temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on the A283 Steyning By Pass between Horsham Road and Clays Hill.

Storrington – temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Fryern Road at Merryfield Road.

Horsham – B2237. Temporary traffic signals because of drainage works on Worthing Road near Horsham Football Club.

A264 Broadbridge Heath – temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on the A264 Five Oaks Road.

B2028 Lindfield – temporary traffic signals are in place because of construction on the B2028 High Street at B2111 Lewes Road.

