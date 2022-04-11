Sussex travel: Here is your morning travel update for Monday, April 11

Here is your morning Sussex travel update for Monday, April 11.

There is traffic on the A27 eastbound approaching Chichester Bypass.

Heavy traffic has also been seen on the Chichester Bypass heading towards Bognor Road Roundabout from Whyke Roundabout.

Traffic news

There is slow-moving traffic heading east on the A24 by Worthing.

Patches of traffic have also been seen in both directions on the A27 between Worthing and Shoreham.

At 3am Stagecoach took to social media to say the Greenfield Road and Green Street bus stops in Eastbourne will be closed from today until Wednesday, April 14, due to utility works.