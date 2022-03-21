Your morning Sussex travel update for Monday, March 21.

A24 Horsham – the road is still closed on the A24 Northbound from B2237 Worthing Road (Hop Oast Park And Ride Roundabout) to A264 (Broadbridge Heath Roundabout), according to AA Traffic News. This is for maintenance work on the bridge.

Stagecoach South East has announced that the 98 services at 8.47am (Bexhill to Conquest Hospital) and 9.34am (Conquest Hospital to Hastings via Bexhill at 10.25am) have been cancelled.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach South East is now announcing further cancellations.

Sussex travel.

Visit the company’s Twitter profile here to find out more.

Ringmer – Broyle Lane is closed due to construction both ways from Green Lane to B2192 The Broyle.

Seaford – Blatchington Hill is closed for construction both ways from Belgrave Road to Sherwood Road.

Henfield – there are temporary traffic signals on the A2037 due to construction on A2037 at Henfield Business Park.

Near Worthing – there are delays of more than nine minutes at Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 Upper Brighton Road.

A23 Crawley – lanes are closed due to construction on A23 Crawley Avenue near A2220 Horsham Road (Cheals Roundabout).