Sussex travel: Here is your morning travel update for Saturday, April 30

Here is your morning Sussex travel update for Saturday, April 30.

Stagecoach said due to staff shortages there will be a reduced service on the Coastliner 700 between Brighton and Littlehampton.

A spokesperson said, “Please allow extra time to your journey.

Traffic news

“Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

Traffic has been seen in both directions on Seaside, Eastbourne, between Princes Park Health Centre and Lottbridge Drove.

The A259 by Pevensey Bay railway station has been closed in both directions, AA said.

According to AA, there is oil and debris in the road following a collision between Coast Road and the station.

An AA spokesperson said, “The road needs to be cleared before it reopens.”

“Detour in operation - Stagecoach bus route 99 is being diverted.”