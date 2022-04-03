Sussex travel: Here is your morning travel update for Sunday, April 3

Stagecoach South East has announced that some services in Eastbourne and Hastings will not be running due to staff availability.

The Hastings services include: 26A from Conquest Hospital at 11.10am, 28 from Conquest Hospital at 12.19pm, 98 from the railway station at 12.49pm, 98 from Mount Idol View at 1.45pm, 28 from the railway station at 2.40pm, 26A from Conquest Hospital at 4.10pm and 28 from Conquest Hospital at 5.19pm.

The Eastbourne services include: 1 from Hamlands at 11.31am, 1a from Shinewater at 12.29pm and 1 from Hamlands at 1.31pm.

Traffic and travel

Stagecoach has apologised for any inconvenience. Visit Stagecoach South East’s Twitter profile here to stay up-to-date.

Southern Rail is running rail replacement buses between Three Bridges and Brighton/Lewes today.

A22 Nutley – there are temporary traffic signals for water main work on A22 High Street near St James Church.

A267 Little London Road, near Horam – there are temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on this road at Hanging Birch Lane.