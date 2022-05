Here is your morning Sussex travel update for Sunday, May 1.

The A286 by Pitsham Lane near Midhurst was partially blocked due to a two-vehicle collision this morning, according to the AA.

The AA said queuing traffic had been seen in the area.

Traffic news

The road reopened fully at 9.23am, according to PC Glen McArthur.