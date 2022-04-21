Sussex travel: Here is your morning travel update for Thursday, April 21

School Road, Hove - Road closed due to school safety measures on School Road both ways from Portland Road to Dallington Road.

M23 Southbound - Lane re-opened on exit slip road, traffic easing, broken down vehicle removed at J9 (Gatwick Airport).

A27 near Chichester - Queueing traffic on A27 Chichester By-Pass at A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout). Usual delays at this time of day. Further delays building on Bognor Road (A259).

Your morning Sussex travel update

A27 near Arundel - Queuing traffic on A27 Lyminster Road before A284 (Crossbush Junction).

A27 near Worthing - Slow traffic on A27 at Sompting Road (Toby Carvery / Lyons Farm traffic lights).

A27 near Alfriston - Slow traffic on A27 Westbound between Brown Jack Avenue (The Thoroughbred Inn) and Station Road (Drusilla's Roundabout).

A27 near Polegate - Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on A27 Lewes Road Westbound in East Sussex. Average speed ten mph.