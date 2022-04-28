Sussex travel: Here is your morning travel update for Thursday, April 28

Your morning Sussex travel update for Thursday, April 28.
Traffic has been seen on the Chichester Bypass approaching Bognor Road Roundabout from Whyke Roundabout.
There is slow-moving traffic on the A27 westbound approaching Crossbush Roundabout.
A collision was reported on the A27 westbound between the Hangleton Link Road and the Southwick Hill Tunnel at around 5.45am this morning.
Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.
A build-up of traffic has also been seen on the A27 eastbound approaching Devil’s Dyke Road.
Delays are expected for motorists on Devil’s Dyke Avenue approaching the A27.
A resident said traffic lights are not working on The Drove’s junction with Village Way by the Amex Stadium.
Drivers have been encouraged to approach and use the junction with caution.
Traffic has been seen on the A27 in both directions by Alfriston.