Sussex travel: Here is your morning travel update for Thursday, April 28

Your morning Sussex travel update for Thursday, April 28.

Traffic has been seen on the Chichester Bypass approaching Bognor Road Roundabout from Whyke Roundabout.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is slow-moving traffic on the A27 westbound approaching Crossbush Roundabout.

Traffic news

A collision was reported on the A27 westbound between the Hangleton Link Road and the Southwick Hill Tunnel at around 5.45am this morning.

Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.

A build-up of traffic has also been seen on the A27 eastbound approaching Devil’s Dyke Road.

Delays are expected for motorists on Devil’s Dyke Avenue approaching the A27.

A resident said traffic lights are not working on The Drove’s junction with Village Way by the Amex Stadium.

Drivers have been encouraged to approach and use the junction with caution.