Sussex travel: Here is your morning travel update for Tuesday, April 12

Here is your morning Sussex travel update for Tuesday, April 12.

Heavy traffic has been seen on the Chichester Bypass heading towards Bognor Road Roundabout from Whyke Roundabout.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 10am one lane will be closed eastbound on the A27 between the junctions with the A285 and the A29 South due to roadworks.

Traffic news

The closure will be in place until 2pm.

There is slow-moving traffic heading east on the A24 by Worthing.

Heavy traffic is expected eastbound on Cowfold Road heading towards Cowfold due to temporary traffic lights.

Traffic has been seen heading east on the A27 towards Beddingham.

Delays are also expected in both directions on the A27 by Drusillas Park in Alfriston due to a build-up of traffic.

Stagecoach said the Greenfield Road and Green Street bus stops in Eastbourne will be closed until Wednesday, April 14, due to utility works.

A Stagecoach spokesperson said, “There will be a temporary stop located 40m south of each stop.”