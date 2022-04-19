Sussex travel: Here is your morning travel update for Tuesday, April 19

A27 near Drusillas Park - There have been reports on the AA of a stalled vehicle on A27 at Station Road (Drusilla's Roundabout). Traffic is coping well on the roundabout.

A27 near Arundel - Queuing traffic on A27 Lyminster Road Westbound before A284 (Crossbush Junction).

A259 Icklesham - There have been reports on the AA of horses on road on A259 Main Road at Laurel Lane. Traffic is coping well. Approach with care.

Your morning Sussex travel update for Tuesday, April 19

Treblers Road near Rotherfield - Road closed due to drainage works on Treblers Road between Tubwell Lane and Clackhams Lane.