Sussex travel: Here is your morning travel update for Tuesday, April 19

A27 near Drusillas Park - There have been reports on the AA of a stalled vehicle on A27 at Station Road (Drusilla's Roundabout). Traffic is coping well on the roundabout.
A27 near Arundel - Queuing traffic on A27 Lyminster Road Westbound before A284 (Crossbush Junction).
A259 Icklesham - There have been reports on the AA of horses on road on A259 Main Road at Laurel Lane. Traffic is coping well. Approach with care.
Treblers Road near Rotherfield - Road closed due to drainage works on Treblers Road between Tubwell Lane and Clackhams Lane.
A27 westbound between A2025 and A24 near Worthing (east) - Lane one on the the A27 westbound between the junctions with the A2025 and the A24 South is closed due to roadworks. Expect disruption until 11.59pm on April 21, 2022.
