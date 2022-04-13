Sussex travel: Here is your morning travel update for Wednesday, April 13

Here is your morning Sussex travel update for Wednesday, April 13.

There is heavy traffic on the Chichester Bypass heading towards Bognor Road Roundabout from Whyke Roundabout.

Slow-moving traffic has been seen on the A27 westbound approaching Arundel.

Traffic news

A build-up of traffic has also been seen eastbound on Browning’s Hill heading towards Cowfold.

There is traffic in both directions on the A27 between Berwick and Polegate.

Disruptions due to roadworks are expected on the A259 between the junctions with the A269 Bexhill East and the A2036.

The public has been told to expect a disruption until 11.59pm on Friday, April 15.