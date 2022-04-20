Sussex travel: Here is your morning travel update for Wednesday, April 20

School Road, Hove - Road closed due to school safety measures on School Road both ways from Portland Road to Dallington Road.
A27 - The AA has reported queuing traffic on A27 Lyminster Road Westbound before A284 (Crossbush Junction).
A27 - The AA has reported queuing traffic on the A27 Chichester By-Pass Eastbound before A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout).
