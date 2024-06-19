Sussex travel: Huge delays across the county and roadworks on A27
Chichester
Usual congestion in and around the city.
There are delays of five minutes on the A27 Eastbound between Emsworth Services and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout), according to AA Traffic News.
Littlehampton
There are delays on Worthing Road due to temporary traffic lights at Gladonian Road.
Arundel
There are delays of two minutes, and increasing, on The Causeway Westbound.
Washington
Traffic is currently queueing on the A24 Northbound before A283 The Pike.
Delays are up to six minutes, and increasing, here.
Haywards Heath
There is congestion around the town centre due to several roadworks.
Temporary traffic lights are in place due to construction on Greenhill Way at Hurstwood Lane.
Nearby, West Common is closed both ways from Summerhill Lane to B2112 Oathall Road due to gas main work.
Shoreham
A lane and the exit ramp at the Shoreham Flyover remain closed while repairs to the bridge take place.
Delays are up to nine minutes, and increasing, as of 8.30am, on Old Shoreham Road.
Worthing
No through traffic allowed on Grove Road, both ways from A27 Upper Brighton Road to A24 Broadwater Street West, due to construction, according AA Traffic News.
Patcham
There are delays of seven minutes, and increasing, on Patcham Bypass Southbound between A23 London Road and A23 Preston Road.
One lane is closed here due to water main work.
Polegate
Lewes Road is partially blocked and experiencing long delays due to a stalled truck near the Bypass.
Traffic is backed up on the Polegate Bypass back towards Stone Cross – delays are up to 15 minutes.