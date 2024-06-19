Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s your travel update across Sussex for Wednesday, June 19.

Chichester

Usual congestion in and around the city.

There are delays of five minutes on the A27 Eastbound between Emsworth Services and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout), according to AA Traffic News.

Littlehampton

There are delays on Worthing Road due to temporary traffic lights at Gladonian Road.

Arundel

There are delays of two minutes, and increasing, on The Causeway Westbound.

Washington

Traffic is currently queueing on the A24 Northbound before A283 The Pike.

Delays are up to six minutes, and increasing, here.

Haywards Heath

There is congestion around the town centre due to several roadworks.

Temporary traffic lights are in place due to construction on Greenhill Way at Hurstwood Lane.

Nearby, West Common is closed both ways from Summerhill Lane to B2112 Oathall Road due to gas main work.

Shoreham

A lane and the exit ramp at the Shoreham Flyover remain closed while repairs to the bridge take place.

Delays are up to nine minutes, and increasing, as of 8.30am, on Old Shoreham Road.

Worthing

No through traffic allowed on Grove Road, both ways from A27 Upper Brighton Road to A24 Broadwater Street West, due to construction, according AA Traffic News.

Patcham

There are delays of seven minutes, and increasing, on Patcham Bypass Southbound between A23 London Road and A23 Preston Road.

One lane is closed here due to water main work.

Polegate

Lewes Road is partially blocked and experiencing long delays due to a stalled truck near the Bypass.