Trains across Sussex are facing major disruption this morning (Friday, December 6).

Southern said a nationwide fault with the train's onboard communication system means services across the Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink network may be cancelled, delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised and may be subject to short notice alterations and cancellations as a result.

On its website, it said: “For most journeys, you can travel using your normal route today. However, if your planned train is affected then you may need to take an earlier or later train instead, change trains en route, or use an alternative route.

Tickets will be accepted for no extra cost on the following: Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern services via any reasonable route and London Underground on any reasonable route between London Terminals.”

Disruption is expected this to continue until 12pm, Southern said.