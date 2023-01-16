Sussex travel: Many roads across county remain closed following flooding

Many roads across Sussex remain closed this evening (Monday, January 16) due to flooding following heavy rain last night.

In Hastings the road remains shut due to flooding on South Terrace both ways between Devonshire Road and A2101 Queens Road. Priory Meadow Shopping Centre is also closed due to the level of flooding in the area.

Emergency services have been at the scene since early this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the AA, the A28 is closed due to flooding on Brede Hill both ways from Doleham Hall turn off to Stubb Lane.

Road closure

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road is also blocked due to flooding on the A21 both ways at Marley Lane.

There is queueing traffic on A2100 Battle Hill Southbound at Harold Terrace in the construction area due to temporary traffic lights in operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The AA reports that there is flooding on the A271 both ways between Compass Lane (Ninfield turn-off) and Freckley Hollow. Drivers should approach with care.

The road is closed due to flooding on Church Lane both ways from B2191 Castle Road to A259 Wallsend Road near Pevensey Bay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road is also shut due to flooding on Rattle Road both ways between B2191 Eastbourne Road and Dittons Road. The AA said a detour is in operation for bus route 57.

The road is closed due to an earlier police incident on North Avenue both ways from Royal Sussex Crescent to The Crescent in Eastbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The AA said the road is just passable with slow traffic due to flooding on North Street both ways between Alfriston Road and Star Lane.

The road is also closed due to flooding on Deanland Road / Ripe Lane both ways from The Street to Burgh Hill Road in Golden Cross, near Hailsham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are reports of heavy traffic due to a crash involving a car and a motorbike on B2066 Church Road both ways at B2185 The Drive.

Delays are being reported on the A273 Clayton Hill both ways near Mill Lane in the construction area due to temporary traffic lights in operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad