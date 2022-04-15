Sussex travel: Morning update for Friday April 15

Expect busy roads today due to the bank holiday weekend, allow extra time.
A259 Eastbourne Road in Seaford – roadworks with temporary lights cleared junction with Hartfield Road.
Newhaven swing bridge is scheduled to open today at 12pm, delays are expected.
Due to the Good Friday walk Uckfield High Street is closed from 10.30am–11am and Lewes High Street is closed from 5.45pm–6.30pm.
Stagecoach is running a Sunday timetable on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday (April 15–18). You can find out more about Easter bank holiday weekend bus services here.
Southern Rail confirmed all lines are open between Hove and Worthing following a broken down train earlier this morning.