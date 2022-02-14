Sussex travel: Morning update for Monday February 14

The 7.53am and 7am Stagecoach services from Chichester Bus Station are cancelled. This also means the 9.10am from Littlehampton is also cancelled.
East Sussex Fire & Rescue are currently on the scene at a restaurant fire on Ship Street near the junction with Prince Albert Street in Brighton. Please avoid the area. The operation is being scaled down now and the service confirmed everyone who was in the building has been accounted for. Two fire engines are still on scene (as of 7.30am on Monday, February 14).
From today (Monday, February 14) Hankham Road will be closed to through traffic from Hailsham Road to Hankham Street between 7am-7pm each day.
A27 at Falmer is queuing both ways.
High Street at Portslade Old Village is closed from today (Monday, February 14) until Wednesday (February 16) due to roadworks. B&H Buses will be unable to serve Mile Oak Road or Valley Road.