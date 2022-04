Sussex traffic and travel (photo by S Robards)

There are a number of Stagecoach cancellations in Worthing, Littlehampton, Hastings, Bexhill, Rye and Eastbourne today, please check before you set off.

Stagecoach is running a Sunday timetable on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday (April 15–18). You can find out more about Easter bank holiday weekend bus services here.