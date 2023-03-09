Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sussex travel news

Here is your Sussex travel update for Thursday, March 9.

By Jacob Panons
3 minutes ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 7:58am
Traffic news
Traffic news
Traffic news

Queueing traffic has been seen eastbound on the A27 before the A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout) in Chichester.

There is also heavy traffic on Bognor Road approaching the Chichester Bypass.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The AA shows that there is traffic on the A27 westbound and Lyminster Road heading towards the Crossbush Roundabout.

Most Popular

There have been reports of a collision on the A283 Station Road in Pulborough by the A29 Lower Street, according to the AA.

The AA said traffic is coping well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

White Way in Alfriston is partially blocked both ways at High Street due to flooding, according to the AA.

There is also heavy traffic on the A28 Westfield Lane in both directions at the A21 Sedlescombe Road North because of construction and lane closures.

READ MORE:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These 13 adorable dogs are all looking for a loving home

8 Worthing food and drink venues we're excited are opening in 2023

A27 between Shoreham and Lancing to be closed for THREE weekends in a row – and it starts this weekend!

SussexA27