Sussex travel news

Here is your Sussex travel update for Thursday, March 9.

Traffic news

Queueing traffic has been seen eastbound on the A27 before the A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout) in Chichester.

There is also heavy traffic on Bognor Road approaching the Chichester Bypass.

The AA shows that there is traffic on the A27 westbound and Lyminster Road heading towards the Crossbush Roundabout.

There have been reports of a collision on the A283 Station Road in Pulborough by the A29 Lower Street, according to the AA.

The AA said traffic is coping well.

White Way in Alfriston is partially blocked both ways at High Street due to flooding, according to the AA.

There is also heavy traffic on the A28 Westfield Lane in both directions at the A21 Sedlescombe Road North because of construction and lane closures.

Advertisement Hide Ad