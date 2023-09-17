Sussex travel news: A27 closed in both directions at Polegate due to a collision

Here is the latest travel news for Sussex on Sunday, September 17.

The A27 between Drusillas roundabout and Polegate was closed this morning in both directions due to a road traffic collision. It is yet to be confirmed when it will open again.

The A21 Kent Street, North of Hastings, remains closed at the A28 Westfield lane junction.

Replacement buses are being used to and from Littlehampton train station by Southern Rail. The rail company have a revised stop due to roadworks & will call at Anchor Springs (Stop B) in the town centre instead of outside the station.