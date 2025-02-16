Sussex travel news: no Southern or Gatwick Express trains will run to or from London Victoria today
Engineering work on Sunday, February 16, will severely affect train services to and from London Victoria.
The rail companyhas said that Southern and Gatwick Express routes will be disrupted due to closures between London Victoria and East Croydon.
Passengers can expect diversions, with Southern services operating to and from London Bridge instead, and no trains running on several key routes, including those to Reigate, Watford Junction, and Crystal Palace.
Replacement bus services will be available, and passengers are advised to check their travel plans using the National Rail Enquiries and Transport for London Journey Planners for updates.
