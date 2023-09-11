BREAKING
Sussex travel: Pedestrian involved in collision; oil spillage and multi-vehicle A27 crash

A number of road traffic incidents have been reported in Sussex this evening (Monday, September 11).
By Sam Morton
Published 11th Sep 2023, 17:46 BST
According to AA Traffic News, five emergency incidents are affecting traffic in the county.

- A car and a pedestrian have been involved in a collision on The Street, eastbound near The Lamb Inn Pub in Littlehampton. There are reports of heavy traffic in the area;

- Further reports of heavy traffic due to a three-car collision on A283 Steyning Road, eastbound at A27 Shoreham By-Pass (Steyning turn-off);

Sussex traffic news. Photo: Stock image / Sussex WorldSussex traffic news. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World
- Two cars collide on Upper Shoreham Road. Traffic is building up westbound at Garden Close.

- A partial road closure in Brighton – due to an oil spillage on Hartington Road both ways at Bernard Road. “Approach with care. Traffic is coping well.”

- Two car collision reported in Cripps Corner, a village in the civil parish of Ewhurst. Slow traffic has been reported on B2165 both ways at B2244.

