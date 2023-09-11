A number of road traffic incidents have been reported in Sussex this evening (Monday, September 11).

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to AA Traffic News, five emergency incidents are affecting traffic in the county.

- A car and a pedestrian have been involved in a collision on The Street, eastbound near The Lamb Inn Pub in Littlehampton. There are reports of heavy traffic in the area;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

- Further reports of heavy traffic due to a three-car collision on A283 Steyning Road, eastbound at A27 Shoreham By-Pass (Steyning turn-off);

Sussex traffic news. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

- Two cars collide on Upper Shoreham Road. Traffic is building up westbound at Garden Close.

- A partial road closure in Brighton – due to an oil spillage on Hartington Road both ways at Bernard Road. “Approach with care. Traffic is coping well.”