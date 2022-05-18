In Lavant, near Chichester, a multi-vehicle collision has been reported on the A286. Lavant Road is reportedly partly blocked due to a three-vehicle collision around Hunters Race

There are also delays on the A27 westbound. PC Tom Van Der Wee wrote on Twitter: On scene at a broken down vehicle in lane two of the A27 westbound between the Portfield roundabout and Bognor Bridge roundabout, Chichester.

"Vehicle is not moveable so waiting for recovery. Traffic is very heavy as a result."

Sussex Roads Police

PC Van Der Wee was previously called to the A27 Shoreham Bypass, which was partly blocked by a broken down vehicle between the A293 and the A270 Upper Shoreham Road. He said the vehicle has been towed to safety.

Another incident has been reported in Easebourne. A272 North Street is partially blocked due to a stalled vehicle near A286 Dodsley Lane.

Queues are building up in Cowfold due to an earlier collision on the A272 westbound at Oakfield Road. The vehicles have been recovered but delays remain.

Heavy traffic has been reported between Crawley and Horsham. There are delays on A264 westbound at B2195 Crawley Road (Moorhead roundabout). Traffic on the B2195 Crawley Road is also slow northbound.

In Worthing, there are delays on A27 both ways at Sompting Road (Toby Carvery / Lyons Farm traffic lights).

Delays are said to be easing on Upper Brighton Road westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road and Warren Road (Offington Corner).

Traffic is also slow on Crockhurst Hill eastbound towards the A27 Upper Brighton Road.

Delays are increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and Grand Avenue.

Meanwhile, in East Sussex, a collision has been reported between Peacehaven and Newhaven.

The A259 is blocked, both ways at Outlook Avenue, after a two-vehicle crash on South Coast Road. Heavy congestion has been reported westbound.

'Severe delays' are said to be increasing between A259 and Maple Road.

In Brighton, there are delays on B2123 Falmer Road southbound around Warren Road.

Delays are increasing on Falmer Hill eastbound at A27 Lewes Road (Stanmer Park).

Near Hastings, there is queueing traffic on A21 Sedlescombe Road North southbound near The Car Dealership. Traffic is backing up past the Conquest Hospital.