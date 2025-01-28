Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Multiple incidents are affecting those travelling by road and rail in Sussex this morning (Tuesday, January 28).

AA Traffic News has reported a collision on the A27 near Lewes, in East Sussex.

A traffic notice read: “Crash, two cars involved on A27 Brighton Road at Ashcombe Hollow (Ashcombe Roundabout). On the roundabout. Approach with care.”

Meanwhile, A29 Stane Street in West Sussex was reported as blocked, both ways, between Maydwell Avenue and Park Street, due to a fallen tree.

Sussex Traffic Watch has reported these incidents:

– A264 Copthorne Common Road: roadworks continue with temporary lights – expect delays;

– The A272 at Ansty: The road was closed both ways by a fallen tree but is now open;

– A267 at Cross in Hand near Heathfield and A271 at Magham Down: Roadworks with temporary lights continue at both locations.

Bus company Stagecoach South has reported emergency roadworks in the Littlehampton area of West Sussex.

A social media notice read: “Due to emergency road works in Sea Road, East Preston, the Coastliner 700 is unable to serve East Preston, The Street, Fairlands, Sea Road & North Lane in both directions from 27/01/25 until the 30/01/25. Next available stops are Station Road, Worthing Road & Old Worthing Road.”

The Brighton & Hove Travel information page on X (formerly Twitter) has reported a road closure – with single lane traffic – on Lewes Road, Coombe Terrace.

This is due to road resurfacing. The notice added: “Major disruption with traffic in that area, avoid North Bound Lewes Road and Vogue Gyratory if possible.”

On the railway line, there will be a ‘slightly reduced service’ to and from Gatwick Airport during rush hours this morning and this evening.

This comes after a landslip between Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport on Monday afternoon (January 27).

Southern Rail explained: “Gatwick Express services will not run. You can instead use alternative Southern services or Thameslink services from East Croydon, at no additional cost.

"If you're heading to Gatwick Airport for a flight, plan to allow an extra 30 minutes for your journey.

“Journey planners are up to date with our expected service changes for today, so please check your journey before you travel.

"At the moment, we're not sure how long the landslip will continue to disrupt services, but we'll have more information later today.

“Network Rail engineers will assess any damage to the infrastructure overnight.

“You can still use your normal route this morning, but you may need to change trains along your journey.

“This may extend journey times by up to 10 minutes, so allow extra time.

“Further amendments and delays are possible, so be sure to check before arriving at the station.”