Sussex travel: railway trespassers between Horsham and Three Bridges causing delays

(Photo: Sussex World)

There have been reports of railway delays seen in West Sussex due to trespassers on the line.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the morning of Wednesday, July 23, a statement from Southern Rail on X read: “We have received reports of trespassers on the railway between Horsham and Three Bridges.

"Trains will run at slower speeds in this area until further notice which could cause delays.”

Updates to follow.

Stay in the loop with Sussex World.