Sussex travel: railway trespassers between Horsham and Three Bridges causing delays

There have been reports of railway delays seen in West Sussex due to trespassers on the line.

On the morning of Wednesday, July 23, a statement from Southern Rail on X read: “We have received reports of trespassers on the railway between Horsham and Three Bridges.

"Trains will run at slower speeds in this area until further notice which could cause delays.”

Updates to follow.

