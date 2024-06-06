Sussex travel report: A27 delays after crash; three-vehicles collide; A272 reopens after serious collision
An AA Traffic News report for the A27 in East Sussex read: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A27 Brighton Road at Ashcombe Hollow.”
The collision reported happened on the Ashcombe Roundabout.
Meanwhile, there has been a three-vehicle collisions at Blackboys.
An AA report read: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, three cars involved on B2102 both ways at B2192.”
Elsewhere in East Sussex, traffic is also slow in these areas:
– A259 Brighton Road, eastbound between Thalassa Road and Brighton Road;
– A270 Lewes Road, westbound between A270 and Hollingdean Road;
– B2123 The Drove, northbound between Millyard Crescent and A27 Falmer Hill (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction);
– A27 westbound between Pound Lane (Berwick village turn off) and A26 (Beddingham Roundabout).
Over in West Sussex, motorists were urged to steer clear of the A272 outside Petworth following a collision – involving a van and a lorry – around 2.30pm on Wednesday (June 5).
West Sussex Fire and Rescue asked motorists to stay clear of the area, while crews dealt with the incident on Horsham Road, near The Stonemasons Inn.
An air ambulance attended the scene, alongside paramedics and police officers. The road has since reopened.
This morning traffic is slow in these areas:
– A27 (Chichester) eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout);
– A27 The Causeway westbound at Arundel;
– Grove Lodge Roundabout (Worthing) westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road and A27 Crockhurst Hill;
– A27 Warren Road eastbound between A27 and A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout);
– A27 Shoreham Bypass eastbound between Dankton Lane and Old Shoreham Road (Shoreham Airport Traffic Lights).
