A bus has reportedly been involved in a collision near Hassocks in West Sussex.

According to traffic reports, the incident happened on Shaves Wood Lane, which is now partially blocked. This is causing slow traffic both ways after A281 (Poynings Crossways).

On the railway line, people are being asked to allow extra time this evening, if you are travelling between Barnham and Chichester.

Sussex Roads Police

Southern Rail said services are being delayed by up to 10 minutes due to a fault with barriers at a level crossing.

A spokesperson said: “We anticipate repair work to be complete by approximately 7pm this evening.”

On the roads in Chichester, delays are said to be increasing on Whyke roundabout westbound between A27 Chichester Bypass (Bognor Bridge Roundabout) and the Fishbourne roundabout.

Delays have also been reported eastbound towards the Stockbridge roundabout.

In Arundel, delays are reportedly increasing on A27 The Causeway, eastbound between Havenwood Park and Station Road.

In Worthing, there are said to be increasingly ‘severe delays’ on A27 Upper Brighton Road, eastbound between Half Moon Lane and Lambleys Lane. There are also minor queues on A27 Old Shoreham Road, westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting roundabout).

Traffic is also reportedly slow on the A259 at Lancing, with queues westbound from the Shoreham beach roundabout.

Meanwhile, in East Sussex, a tree has reportedly fallen down on the A21 around Church Lane in Robertsbridge.

Near Hastings, there are delays on A21 Sedlescombe Road North, both ways near Hollinghurst Road. This is due to temporary traffic lights.

Delays are reportedly increasing on the A27 eastbound, near Lewes.

There are also queues near West Firle, on the A27, eastbound towards the Charleston Farmhouse turn-off.

In Polegate, there are minor eastbound delays between the A27 and A22 (Golden Jubilee roundabout).