Sussex travel report: Long delays on the A27, temporary traffic signals in Horsham and road closed in Brighton

Drivers in East Sussex can expect long delays on the A27 Polegate Bypass both ways between the A22 Polegate Road at Cop Hall Roundabout and the A2270 by the Eastbourne turn-off.

According to the AA, drivers should expect delays as there is a variety of cones, lane closures and temporary traffic lights.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oldfield Road is closed due to construction both ways from Broad Road to Tott Yew Road.

Sussex Roads Police

In Brighton, School Road is closed both ways, from Portland Road to Dallington Road, due to school safety measures.

AA is also reporting that a lane closed due to telecoms work on A270 Old Shoreham Road at Kingston Lane.

There are also delays of two minutes on the A27 Old Shoreham Road Eastbound between Manor Road and Hoe Court.

West Sussex drivers should be aware of temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on the A29 Fontwell Avenue at Eastergate Lane.

There are also reported delays of six minutes and increasing on the A27 Eastbound between the A27 at Emsworth Services) and the A259 at Cathedral Way Fishbourne Roundabout.

The Average speed of cars is that area is ten mph, AA has said.

There are also temporary traffic signals due to construction on Kennel Hill near Goodwood Racecourse.

In Horsham, drivers should be aware of temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on the B2237 Worthing Road Picts Hill at the Boars Head Pub.

There are also temporary traffic signals due to water main work on North Heath Lane at Coltsfoot Drive.

In Burgess Hill, there are also temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A273 Jane Murray Way near B2036 London Road.