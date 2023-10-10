Here is your evening travel report for Sussex on Tuesday, October 10.

In East Sussex, a pedestrian has reportedly been involved in a collision with a car in Hove.

An AA Traffic News notice read: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash, a car and a pedestrian involved on A2023 Sackville Road both ways at A270 Old Shoreham Road (Hove Park Pub traffic lights).”

There have also been reports of a crash on the A27 around A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn-off). Traffic is said to be coping well but police are en route.

Sussex traffic news. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

In Seddlescombe, the A21 is said to be partly blocked both ways due to a collision ‘involving a lorry and a motorcyclist’ at Marley Lane.

In Battle, A2100 Lower Lake was reportedly partly blocked both ways due to a crash ‘around the B2095 Powdermill Lane’. Traffic has since cleared in the area.

Over in West Sussex, there are delays on the A283 in Wiston. This is due to temporary traffic lights. A traffic bulletin read: “Slow traffic on A283 Steyning Road both ways from B2135 Horsham Road to Wiston Park. In the construction area.”

There are increasing rush hour delays on A27 Upper Brighton Road Westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and Eighth Avenue.