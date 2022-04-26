In Worthing, 'severe delays' of nearly 20 minutes have been reported, and are said to be increasing, on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27. The average speed of vehicles in the area is five mph. There is also slow traffic on the A27 at Sompting Road / Lyons Farm traffic lights.

In Chichester, queuing traffic has been reported on the A27 at the Fishbourne roundabout and on Chichester Bypass eastbound between the Emsworth Services and A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge roundabout).

There are also delays on the Whyke Roundabout eastbound between the A27 bypass and Bognor Bridge roundabout).

Sussex morning traffic report

Minor delays have been reported on Chichester Bypass eastbound towards the A27 Oving Crossroads).

In Arundel, queueing traffic has been reported on A27 Lyminster Road westbound before A284 (Crossbush Junction).

There is also queueing traffic on A280 Long Furlong northbound at A24 Findon Bypass (Findon roundabout).

Elsewhere in West Sussex, traffic congestion has been reported on A272 before A281 (Village Hall roundabout), with the 'usual delays' heading into Cowfold.

Meanwhile, in East Sussex, a stalled traffic is reportedly affecting traffic in a small village. There are reports of queueing traffic on A272 Lewes Road near A275 in North Chailey.

In Saltdean, heavy delays are said to be increasing on A259 Marine Drive westbound between Sutton Avenue and Cranleigh Avenue.