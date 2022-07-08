There are significant delays on the M23 near Crawley, this morning.

AA has reported that all lanes have been stopped, whilst traffic is stationary and ‘heavier than normal’ due to a stalled vehicle on M23 Southbound at J10 A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley). The breakdown has been reported on the slip road heading up to the roundabout.

Elsewhere in West Sussex, ‘severe delays’ of at least ten minutes have been reported on A27 Shoreham Bypass Eastbound between Manor Road and Old Shoreham Road (Sussex Pad Traffic Lights). .

Sussex Roads Police

Further ‘severe delays’ of 11 minutes are said to be increasing on A27 Crockhurst Hill eastbound.

There is also said to be queueing traffic on A27 Shoreham Bypass both ways between A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting roundabout) and A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn off). These delays have been reported in the construction area, with lane closures in place.

Meanwhile, there is reportedly queueing traffic on A27 Chichester Bypass both ways at A259 (Bognor Bridge roundabout).

This is adding to the usual congestion to Bognor Road northbound, from Drayton Lane up to the roundabout.

Delays have also been reported on A27 eastbound before A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne roundabout). There are also minor delays on A27 eastbound between the Emsworth Services and Fishbourne roundabout).

The roads are relatively clear in East Sussex but people using the trains are likely to face delays.

Southern Rail said it was this morning responding to a fault with the signalling system between Uckfield and East Croydon.

There have also been separate reports of a collision between a train and a deer near Uckfield, Southern said.

A spokesperson added: “You can still use your normal route, but journeys will take around 15 minutes longer to complete.”

This comes after services between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport faced major delays on Thursday after a lorry collided with a railway bridge at Coulsdon South.

The incident was first reported around 2.40pm but the lorry wasn’t successfully removed until 9pm. Services were back to normal by 1.30am today (Friday).