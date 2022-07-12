Sussex travel report: Slow traffic on A21, road closed and severe delays in Brighton and a three-vehicle crash on the southbound A23

There is very slow traffic and traffic heavier than normal on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North Southbound before A28 Westfield Lane.

AA is reporting delays of seven minutes on the A21 between Stream Lane and A28 Westfield Lane, with cars travelling at an average speed 15 mph.

In Brighton, the road between Portland Road to Dallington Road is closed both ways due to school safety measures on School Road.

Sussex Roads Police

Coming into the city, there are severe delays of 26 minutes and delays increasing on London Road Southbound between the A23 Dale Hill at the Henfield Turn Off and the A23 London Road.

Sussex Roads Police have told drivers to expect long queues on the southbound A23 between Pyecombe and the Mill Road roundabout north of Brighton – as it is currently dealing with a three vehicle crash.

There has been advanced warnings of possible delays this lunchtime in Rottingdean, due to a horse drawn funeral procession being scheduled to pass through the High street at 1pm today.

In Chichester, there is reports of queueing traffic on A27 Eastbound before A259 Cathedral Way at Fishbourne Roundabout.

In North Sussex, there is a lane closed due to electricity work on the A23 at the M23 Junction 11.

There is also temporary traffic signals due to water main work on The Street near Nunn's Field.

In Worthing, there are delays of seven minutes on Durrington Roundabout Westbound between the A2032 Littlehampton Road and A259 Goring Street at the crossways.

According to the AA, the delays are easing on the A27 Eastbound in West Sussex.

However, there are delays of three minutes and increasing on the A27 Old Shoreham Road Eastbound between the A27 and Hoe Court.

