Here is your evening travel report for Sussex on Wednesday, May 15.

AA Traffic News has reported two collisions involving motorbikes in East Sussex.

A bulletin on the traffic information service website for the Eastbourne area read: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash, a car and a motorbike involved on B2104 Friday Street both ways around Old Drove (Langney).”

A bulletin for the Lewes area read: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash, a car and a motorbike involved on A272 Western Road both ways around Harmers Hill.”

Traffic on both of those roads, where these collisions happened, are also affected by temporary traffic signals due to constriction works.

Motorists are also advised to expect delays in the Falmer area due to Brighton and Hove Albion’s Premier League match against Chelsea tonight.

An AA traffic notice read: “Delays expected due to football at the Amex Stadium.

“Kick off is at 19:45. Traffic is usually slow around here during rush hour but delays aren't helped by football traffic.”