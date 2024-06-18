Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s your travel update across Sussex for Tuesday, June 18.

Chichester

Usual congestion in and around the city.

There are delays of seven minutes on A27 Eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout), according to AA Traffic News.

Here's your travel update across Sussex. Photo: National World

Lyminster

Partially blocked and slow traffic due to stalled truck on A27 Westbound before A284 Lyminster Road (Crossbush Junction), according to AA Traffic News.

There are currently delays of 10 minutes on A27 Station Road Westbound between Lilian Terrace and Crossbush Lane.

Washington

Delays of seven minutes, and increasing, on A24 Northbound between A24 and A283 The Pike.

Shoreham

A lane and the exit ramp at the Shoreham Flyover are closed while repairs to the bridge take place.

Delays are up to nine minutes, and increasing, as of 8am, on the Shoreham Bypass.

Hartfield

Edenbridge Road is reportedly blocked both ways due to a crash.

Traffic is slow both ways from Perryhill Lane to A264 Colestock Road.

West Firle

There are currently ‘severe’ delays of ten minutes on A27 Westbound near the Charleston Farmhouse turn off, according to AA Traffic News.

Polegate

Traffic is congested on Eastbourne Road at the temporary traffic lights due to gas main work.

Bulverhythe