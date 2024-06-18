Sussex travel: Road blocked following crash and delays on A27 and A259
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chichester
Usual congestion in and around the city.
There are delays of seven minutes on A27 Eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout), according to AA Traffic News.
Lyminster
Partially blocked and slow traffic due to stalled truck on A27 Westbound before A284 Lyminster Road (Crossbush Junction), according to AA Traffic News.
There are currently delays of 10 minutes on A27 Station Road Westbound between Lilian Terrace and Crossbush Lane.
Washington
Delays of seven minutes, and increasing, on A24 Northbound between A24 and A283 The Pike.
Shoreham
A lane and the exit ramp at the Shoreham Flyover are closed while repairs to the bridge take place.
Delays are up to nine minutes, and increasing, as of 8am, on the Shoreham Bypass.
Hartfield
Edenbridge Road is reportedly blocked both ways due to a crash.
Traffic is slow both ways from Perryhill Lane to A264 Colestock Road.
West Firle
There are currently ‘severe’ delays of ten minutes on A27 Westbound near the Charleston Farmhouse turn off, according to AA Traffic News.
Polegate
Traffic is congested on Eastbourne Road at the temporary traffic lights due to gas main work.
Bulverhythe
There are temporary traffic lights in place due to construction on A259 Bexhill Road near Filsham Road.