Here’s your travel update across Sussex for Thursday, June 20.

Chichester

Usual congestion in and around the city.

There are ‘severe’ delays of ten minutes on the A27 Eastbound between Emsworth Services and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout), according to AA Traffic News.

Here's your travel update across Sussex. Photo: National World

Clymping

There are delays of six minutes on A259 Crookthorn Lane Eastbound between Worms Lane and Church Lane.

Littlehampton

Traffic is moving slower than usual on Worthing Road due to temporary traffic lights at Gladonian Road.

Washington

Traffic is currently queueing on the A24 Northbound before A283 The Pike.

Delays are up to eight minutes, and increasing, here.

Shoreham

A lane and the exit ramp at the Shoreham Flyover remain closed while repairs to the bridge take place.

Delays are up to eight minutes, as of 8.30am, on Old Shoreham Road.

Worthing

The road is blocked near Lyons Farm Retail Park following a crash. Traffic is queueing, with delays up to seven minutes.

Nearby, there is no through traffic allowed on Grove Road, both ways from A27 Upper Brighton Road to A24 Broadwater Street West, due to construction, according AA Traffic News.

Bulverhythe

Congestion along A259 Bexhill Road due to temporary traffic lights near Filsham Road.

Baldslow

There are also temporary traffic lights on Harrow Lane due to construction, affecting traffic both ways at B2093 The Ridge.

Guestling Green