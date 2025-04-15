Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is your evening travel report for Sussex on Tuesday, April 15.

According to Sussex Traffic Watch, A24 Findon Valley road remains closed both ways following an earlier single-vehicle collision.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics have responded to the incident. The fire service reported that the road is likely to remain closed ‘for some time’.

Queuing traffic has been reported southbound from before the Findon through to Clapham.

AA Traffic News added: “Severe delays of ten minutes on A24 Findon By-pass Southbound between Washington Bostal and A280 Long Furlong (Findon Roundabout). Average speed five mph.”

A collision has also been reported on the A259 in Lancing.

An AA traffic notice read: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A259 Brighton Road both ways near The BP Garage.”

Meanwhile, in Crawley, traffic sources have reported an incident on the A23.

A23 Crawley Avenue is reportedly partly blocked southbound due to a collision on Ifield Avenue.

Slow traffic has been reported by the AA in Storrington on A283 High Street both ways at Old Mill Drive.

In Brighton, there is queueing traffic on A27 both ways between A23 London Road and Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction). This is due to an ongoing lane closure for drainage improvement works.

The AA reported: “Delays on A27 eastbound between A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn off) and Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction). Average speed 20 mph.

“Delays easing on A27 Westbound between A270 (Stanmer Park) and A23 London Road. Average speed 15 mph.”

On the railway line, there is a fault with the signalling system between London Victoria and Clapham Junction.

Trains are still able to run in either direction but ‘you are likely to be delayed’, Southern Rail warned.

A social media notice added: “If you are travelling now, your journey is likely to be delayed up to 10 minutes.

“You should check your train before you travel and, where possible, allow extra time to reach your destination.”

