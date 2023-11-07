Sussex travel: Southern Rail experiencing technical difficulites with issuing tickets
Southern Rail is currently experiencing technical difficulties with issuing tickets and has offered advice to commuters.
A number of commuters have taken to social media this morning to report difficulty purchasing tickets while travelling on Southern services.
In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) Southern Rail said: “We are experiencing technical issues with ticket office, ticket machine, and online retail systems.
“If you have purchased a ticket for collection, we advise travelling with your booking confirmation email.
“Our Retail Team is working to resolve this issue as soon as possible.
“We will update you with more info when we have it.”