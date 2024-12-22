Sussex travel: Southern trains facing disruption near Gatwick Airport due to incident
National Rail said Gatwick Express trains between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport, Southern services between London Victoria and Brighton, Bognor Regis, , Ore, and Littlehampton, as well as Thameslink trains between London St Pancras International, London Bridge and Brighton are affected.
It said: “A points failure between Redhill and Gatwick Airport means that some delays of around five minutes are possible affecting southbound trains towards Gatwick Airport, Three Bridges, Horsham, Brighton and the coast.
“In addition, southbound trains towards Gatwick Airport and Horsham will be unable to stop at Earlswood and Salfords. Northbound trains towards London will be able to stop as normal.
“If you are travelling to/from Earlswood or Salfords, then please check before you travel. If your planned journey is affected them you may need to change trains en route or use Metrobus services to complete your journey. Journeys may take around 20 minutes longer than usual so please allow extra time.
“Tickets will be accepted for no extra cost on Metrobus services between Redhill, Horley, Gatwick Airport and Three Bridges.”
