Southern Rail has reported a ‘points failure’, meaning all lines are currently closed – and will remain shut all day.

As a result, trains running between Arundel and Barnham will be cancelled or diverted, Southern said.

A spokesperson added: “There has been a points failure at Arundel this morning, with a damaged section of the points being identified.

"Currently, this means that it is not safe for trains to run on the section of line between Barnham and Arundel.”

‘Where possible’, these services will operate between Arundel and London but there will be no direct services between Portsmouth / Southampton and London.

‘The line will be blocked all day’

Network Rail has taken to social media to apologise and update passengers.

“We're really sorry for the disruption Southern Rail passengers are facing today on the Arun Valley line between Barnham and Arundel,” a spokesperson said.

"We've had a failure on this section of points, the moveable sections of track which let us move trains from one line to another.

"Unfortunately, the line will be blocked all day as it would be even more disruptive to fix it now as that would mean blocking both lines. So we plan to go in overnight when trains aren't running to fix the problem.

“Doing it this way is the best worst option for passengers because it means we can divert some trains around the fault. Please check with Southern Rail for the latest advice.”

Network Rail will be carrying out emergency engineering works overnight to fix the points.

From 10.30pm tonight, lines will be closed between Barnham and West Worthing/Arundel in both directions.

What are the contingency measures?

Replacement buses are running between Barnham and Arundel and passengers have been asked to speak to station staff for assistance.

Southern added: “If you are at a station on the Arun Valley that doesn't have a London bound service until then, please speak to station staff or press the green button on the Help Point for assistance with onward travel

If you are travelling to London from stations between Portsmouth and Chichester, Southern said ‘it may be quicker’ to travel to Havant and take a South Western Railway service to London Waterloo.

If you are travelling to London from Chichester / Bognor Regis, Southern said you should take a train service along the coast via Hove, or change at Brighton for an alternative London-bound service.

“Please note that using an alternative route will extend your journey time by up to 40 minutes,” a spokesperson added.

“Your ticket will be accepted, at no extra cost, on the following; Southern and Thameslink are accepting each other's tickets; South Western Railway services between Southampton/Portsmouth and London and London Underground services between London Terminals.”