Sussex travel updates: A27 Chichester bypass delays and more
The A259 Eastbound is reportedly slow and traffic is queuing from Flansham to climping near Littlehampton.
On A27 at Hollingbury, roadworks continue to cause disruption with queuing traffic westbound from Falmer and Eastbound from the Dyke Road junction.
There are delays of over seven minutes on A27 Sompting By-pass Eastbound in West Sussex. The average speed is 10 mph.
There are delays increasing on A27 Chichester By-pass Eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). The average speed is 15 mph.
The following information was sourced by AA Road Watch and Sussex Traffic Watch.
