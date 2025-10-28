Sussex travel updates: A27 delays and buses to replace selected train routes

Sussex morning traffic updates for Tuesday, October 28.

Here are your Sussex morning travel updates for Tuesday, October 28.

On the A27 Westbound between Station Road (Drusilla's Roundabout) and Wick Street, delays have been reported, with the average speed at approximately 20 mph.

A reminder has gone out that Whiteway between Seaford and Alfriston village is scheduled to close both ways from 8 am today until approximately 4 pm for roadworks with no through route between Seaford and Alfriston village or the Drusillas roundabout.

Another reminder has been published regarding buses. Buses are replacing trains between Bexhill and Hastings, and Hastings to Tunbridge Wells, until November 2.

The information in this article was sourced with AA Road Watch and Sussex Traffic Watch on X.