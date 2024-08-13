Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here’s the latest information on travel for motorists in West Sussex.

National Highways has issued an update on upcoming roadworks in South East England, focusing on the A27, which will experience several lane closures over the next few days. Motorists traveling westbound along the A27 should be aware of the following planned disruptions:

A27 Westbound between A29 near Bognor Regis (East) and A29 near Bognor Regis (West). Location: The A27 westbound between the junctions with the A29 North and the A29 South. Lane Closures: Lane two will be closed. Reason: Scheduled roadworks. Schedule: From 20:00 on 13 August 2024 to 06:00 on 14 August 2024. Lanes Closed: One of two lanes will be closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roundabout at A27/A29 near Bognor Regis (West). Location: The A27 westbound at the junction with the A29 South. Lane Closures: Lane two will be closed. Reason: Scheduled roadworks. Schedule: From 20:00 on 13 August 2024 to 06:00 on 14 August 2024.

Traffic update

Lanes Closed: One of three lanes will be closed.

A27 Westbound between A284 near Arundel (West) and A29 near Bognor Regis (East). Location: The A27 westbound between the junctions with the A284 Arundel West and the A29 North. Lane Closures: Lane two will be closed. Reason: Scheduled roadworks. Schedule: From 20:00 on 13 August 2024 to 06:00 on 14 August 2024.Lanes Closed: One of two lanes will be closed.

A27 Westbound between A29 near Bognor Regis (West) and A285 near Chichester (East). Location: The A27 westbound between the junctions with the A29 South and the A285 Halnaker. Lane Closures: Lane two will be closed. Reason: Scheduled roadworks. Schedule: From 20:00 on 13 August 2024 to 06:00 on 14 August 2024. Lanes Closed: One of two lanes will be closed.

Drivers using the A27 in South East England should prepare for delays due to planned roadworks taking place overnight on 13 August 2024. The closures primarily affect lane two along various sections of the westbound route between Bognor Regis, Arundel, and Chichester. Road uses have been advised to plan accordingly to avoid potential congestion and ensure a smoother journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In East Sussex, the A26 malling Street Lewes is seeing ongoing Queuing traffic on both approaches, ‘especially eastbound from before the Southerham roundabout on the A27’, according to X account Sussex Traffic Watch.