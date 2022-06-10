A283 Storrington – there is traffic congestion on A283 Manleys Hill both ways at B2139 School Hill. There are also further delays southbound on Thakeham Road.
A24 Washington – there are severe delays of about 12 minutes (increasing) on the A24 Southbound between Hole Street and Washington Bostal.
A283 Steyning – AA Traffic News said this road is closed with queueing traffic due to crash on A283 Steyning By Pass both ways from A27 Shoreham By-Pass (Steyning turn off) to Clays Hill. The incident is affecting traffic between Shoreham-by-Sea and Upper Beeding.
A27 Lewes – there is slow traffic on the A27 Eastbound at A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout).
A23 near Warninglid – one lane of three is closed because of a stalled truck. Traffic is slow on the A23 Southbound from A23 (Handcross) to Nursery Lane (Warninglid).
A272 – there is congestion on A272 Westbound at A281 (Village Hall Roundabout).