A283 Storrington – there is traffic congestion on A283 Manleys Hill both ways at B2139 School Hill. There are also further delays southbound on Thakeham Road.

A24 Washington – there are severe delays of about 12 minutes (increasing) on the A24 Southbound between Hole Street and Washington Bostal.

A283 Steyning – AA Traffic News said this road is closed with queueing traffic due to crash on A283 Steyning By Pass both ways from A27 Shoreham By-Pass (Steyning turn off) to Clays Hill. The incident is affecting traffic between Shoreham-by-Sea and Upper Beeding.

Sussex travel

A27 Lewes – there is slow traffic on the A27 Eastbound at A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout).

A23 near Warninglid – one lane of three is closed because of a stalled truck. Traffic is slow on the A23 Southbound from A23 (Handcross) to Nursery Lane (Warninglid).