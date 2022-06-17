Sussex travel: Your evening update for Friday, June 17

The road is partially blocked with slow traffic due to a stalled van and horse box on Ditchling Road around A23 Viaduct Road, according to the AA.

There is queueing traffic on A23 Patcham bypass northbound near Brangwyn Way in the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in place.

Slow traffic is being reported on A259 High Street westbound at A283 Old Shoreham Road (The Bridge Inn roundabout).

Traffic news

There are delays on A27 Old Shoreham Road westbound at A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout).

The road is partially blocked with heavy traffic due to crash on A27 Upper Brighton Road both ways around Forest Road, the AA said.

Slow traffic is being reported on A24 London Road both ways at A283 The Pike (Washington Roundabout).

The AA said that the road is partially blocked with queueing traffic due to a collision involving a van and motorbike involved on A27 Chichester bypass at A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout).

Traffic congestion is being reported on A272 both ways at A281 (Village Hall Roundabout).

Slow traffic is being reported on A264 both ways near B2195 Crawley Road (Moorhead Roundabout) in the construction area. A lane closure is in place.