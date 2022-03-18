Sussex travel: Your evening update for Friday, March 18

In Birdham, the A286 is blocked due to an incident around Wophams Lane.
In Haywards Heath, drivers should avoid Summerhill Lane/College Lane/Sunte Ave due to an incident.
In Hastings, due to Stagecoach staff sickness/availability there will ne several cancelled services. Check the app first.
A24 northbound from the Hop Oast roundabout in Horsham – road closed for repairs to the Railway Bridge expect delays for up to 10 days.
The A23 near Brighton between the junctions with the A273 and A281 – there are roadworks planned from 8pm–6am from today until tomorrow (Saturday, March 19).
Reminder that there will be two abnormal loads travelling from Shoreham to Ninfield from 9am tomorrow so the A27 will be closed both ways between the Ashcombe and Southerham roundabouts in Lewes from 6am until 8pm. Full story here.