Sussex travel: Your evening update for Friday, March 18

In Birdham, the A286 is blocked due to an incident around Wophams Lane.

In Haywards Heath, drivers should avoid Summerhill Lane/College Lane/Sunte Ave due to an incident.

In Hastings, due to Stagecoach staff sickness/availability there will ne several cancelled services. Check the app first.

Sussex traffic and travel

A24 northbound from the Hop Oast roundabout in Horsham – road closed for repairs to the Railway Bridge expect delays for up to 10 days.

The A23 near Brighton between the junctions with the A273 and A281 – there are roadworks planned from 8pm–6am from today until tomorrow (Saturday, March 19).