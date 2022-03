In Eastbourne the A259 Seaside is partly blocked with an ongoing incident.

In Lindfield the B2112 Oathall Road is partly blocked due to an incident around the B2028 Sydney Road.

In Crawley, Ifield Avenue is partly blocked due to an incident around the A23 Crawley Avenue.

Traffic news

A26 Eridge Road is partly blocked both ways due to an incident around Boars Head Road.