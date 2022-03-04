Sussex travel: Your evening update for Friday, March 4

There is no service on the Gatwick Express between Gatwick Airport and London Victoria.
A23 - Crawley: Delays on A23 Crawley Avenue both ways at A2220 Horsham Road (Cheals Roundabout). In the construction area. Lane closure in place.
A283 - Storrington: Queuing traffic on A283 Steyning Road Eastbound at Wiston Park. In the construction area. There are unconfirmed roadworks in place.
A27 - Lewes: Slow traffic on A27 Eastbound at A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout).
B2123 - Falmer: Delays on B2123 Falmer Road around Warren Road. Congestion to further delays on Warren Road eastbound. Usual delays up to the lights in the centre of Woodingdean.
A27 - Shoreham: Delays on A27 Old Shoreham Road Westbound at A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout). Usual delays heading towards Worthing.
A27 - Shoreham: Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road Westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and Upper Boundstone Lane. Average speed 15 mph.
Sompting By-Pass: Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on Sompting By-Pass Westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road and A27 Warren Road (Offington Corner). Average speed ten mph.
A27 - Chichester: Delays on A27 both ways from A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout) to A285 Portfield Way. Congestion to Road around Chichester. In patches.
A27 - Chichester: Delays of one minute on A27 Westbound between A27 and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.
A27 - Stone Cross: Delays of two minutes on A27 Westbound between A27 and A22 (Golden Jubilee Roundabout). Average speed five mph.
A27 - Lower Dicker: Queuing traffic on A22 Hailsham Bypass Southbound at A271 Lower Horsebridge (Boship Roundabout).
A21 - near Westfield: Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A21 Sedlescombe Road North Southbound in East Sussex. Average speed ten mph.
A22 - East Grinstead: Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on A22 London Road Southbound between A22 and London Road. Average speed five mph.
