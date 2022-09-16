Sussex travel: Your evening update for Friday, September 16

There are reports of delays on A2100 High Street Eastbound near The Local History Museum in Battle in the construction area due to temporary traffic lights in operation.

The AA is reporting slow traffic due to a collision between a car and a person on Sidley Road both ways at Channel View Road in Eastbourne.

Nearby, according to the AA, the road is partially blocked with slow traffic due to an accident involving two cars on A259 East Dean Road both ways at Gilberts Drive.

Elsewhere there are reports of a builder’s bag in the road on A27 Westbound at Carden Avenue (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction) causing a few delays to motorists.

In the west of the county, the AA said the road is partially blocked with slow traffic due to a collision between a car and a motorbike involved on A281 Farthings Hill Westbound at A24 (Broadbridge Heath Roundabout).

Long delays with queueing traffic for three miles and traffic heavier than normal are being reported on the on A27 Chichester bypass Westbound at A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout). Travel time is around 35 minutes, according to the AA.

The road is also blocked with very slow traffic due to a collision involving two cars on B2201 Southbound at B2145.